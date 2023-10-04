European Mission Awards: i vincitori dell’edizione 2023

Sono stati 21 i premi assegnati nella seconda edizione degli European Mission Awards (Ema) dedicati alla business travel industry. La premiazione è avvenuta al Teatro La Pergola di Firenze. La kermesse, con la sponsorship di Delta Air Lines e Starhotels, è organizzata da Newsteca, casa editrice di Mission, testata specializzata nei viaggi d’affari.

«Siamo molto soddisfatti di questa seconda edizione, che non era affatto scontata – ha dichiarato Paola Mighetto, direttore editoriale di Newsteca – Organizzare un premio di questo tipo con un parterre di livello europeo è molto impegnativo. Con orgoglio posso però dire che è diventato il nostro fiore all’occhiello tanto che siamo già al lavoro per il prossimo appuntamento che si terrà il 7 ottobre 2024, ancora una volta in Italia».

Di seguito i premiati dell’edizione 2023 di Ema:

Accomodation

Best Hotel Chain of the Year for Business Travellers – B&B Hotels

Best Business Hotel for Business Travellers – Rosa Grand Milano – Starhotels Collezione

Travel Technologies

Best Range of Technological Solutions for Business Travel Management – Egencia

Best Self Booking Tool – Booking for Business

Best Reporting System – QlickSense – Cisalpina Tours

Best Online Business Travel Services – Hrs Pay

Air Transport

Best Airline for Business Travellers – Long Haul – Delta Air Lines

Best Airline for Business Travellers – Short and Medium Haul – Lufthansa Group

Best Business Class – Tap Air Portugal

Meetings and Events

Best Meeting and Events Space – Enterprise Hotel, Milan – Immersive Room

Ground Transportation

Travel Partner – Chauffeur Service / Taxi Provider / Car Sharing – Free Nw For Business

Travel Partner – Rent a Car – Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Travel Providers

Best Travel Management Company – Bcd Travel

Best Call Centre/BTC – Egencia

Best Account Management Service – Egencia

Travel Social Impact

Best Travel Sustainability Initiative of the Year – Gruppo Lufthansa

Best Travel Inclusion Initiative of the Year – Ita Airways

Travel Manager

Travel Manager of the Year – Albert James Küng (Siemens)

Travel Team of the Year from 0 to 4000 travellers – Roberta Iorizzo (Scor)

Travel Team of the Year from 11000 TO 80000 travellers – Cristina Chimenti (Sky Uk) e Sara Pavesi (Sky Italia)

Platinum Circle Career Award – Janko Raboldt – Kpmg Business Travel Management